3 mins read

Untapped potential | Americans are cautiously optimistic about the future of robotics in business

Americans are cautiously optimistic about the future of robotics in business

Whilst the AI revolution is a daunting prospect for some, the majority of Americans are extremely hopeful about the further integration of robotics in their workplaces, new research has found.

Results from a recent Auterion survey discovered that a resounding 86% of Americans believe that mobile robotics will be incorporated into more companies within the next five years, especially in high risk jobs and mundane repetitive tasks.

A significant 82% of respondents believe that mobile robots can effectively handle dangerous tasks that pose risks to human safety.

The findings revealed that 78% of respondents are optimistic about the positive impact of mobile robotics on work productivity. In fact, 40% of participants stated that mobile robots are already operating in their workplaces, with an additional 48% reporting that their companies have plans to increase their utilization of mobile robotics.

From our premium content 61% of leaders think AI will replace HR. Are they right?

Similarly, an overwhelming majority (nearly 82%) support the automation of mundane tasks, such as inspecting hard-to-reach equipment or conducting inventory checks.

Over 67% of respondents believe that the adoption of mobile robots for mundane tasks could lead to the creation of higher-value jobs for humans.

Despite the positive outlook, concerns about job displacement remain among a third of Americans surveyed.

However, the survey highlighted a potential solution to this concern—education and training. A substantial 70% of workers expressed interest in participating in training or retraining programs focused on managing and programming robotics processes if offered by their workplaces.

Encouragingly, 43% of respondents reported that their employers have already provided such training opportunities.

Lorenz Meier, CEO of Auterion, emphasized the increasing public sentiment in favor of mobile robotics and the rapid pace of workplace adoption.

He stressed the importance of networking mobile robots and operating them in fleets to meet expectations and facilitate widespread adoption. Auterion aims to develop an operating system for autonomous computing to enable the seamless integration of mobile robotics into the workplace.

The benefits of robotics in various industries were also highlighted in the survey. A significant 59% of respondents believed that investing in robotics is profitable. Additionally, more than half of the participants recognized the potential for increased production, efficiency, and safety through the implementation of robotics.

The survey's data clearly demonstrates that Americans are embracing the potential of that this new wave of tech can bring. Whilst anxiety over the advancement of AI and automation is still rife, it seems that the majority of the workforce anticipate a future in which robots actively make working life easier, rather than taking jobs.

