Glassdoor shares what makes a top US employer in '23

We’re almost an entire month into 2023, and once again it appears the year ahead will be a rocky one for those looking to source top talent.

Over the past year, working professionals have been leaving their jobs in droves, either due to their high value within the market, or in search of a company with impressive benefits, culture and work-life balance.

The continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and push for remote work have all meant big changes to the dynamic of the working world — perhaps permanently. Those now winning the war for talent are the companies that put employee experience front and center..

And a significant yardstick by which many will judge themselves is Glassdoor ratings.

So who are the winners in the battle to be the best place to work? Luckily for us, Glassdoor just released its 100 Best Places to Work in 2023 list, featuring winning employers across a range of industries, including technology, pharmaceuticals, finance, consulting, manufacturing, and more.

Topping the list within the US is Gainsight, a customer success and product experience software firm. Glassdoor members noted that the firm excels in diversity and inclusion, and features passionate leaders.

“Workplace diversity is significantly higher than anywhere else I've worked. I didn't think this mattered too much in the past but after experiencing it I can say it's refreshing,” said one anonymous employee.

“...leadership is passionate about helping you get better and better in a very encouraging way,” noted another.

Coming in just below Gainsight is Box, a cloud management firm based in California. Employees celebrated the company’s clear career framework, and smart use of metrics, "so you know when you’re eligible for a promotion".

Again, the prioritisation of diversity and inclusion was raised by satisfied employees. “They have an ERG for almost any group - Black Excellence Network, Box Women's Network, and Families @ Box,” one person said.

Some other standout names to make the top ten cut include Google, a mainstay on Glassdoor top employer lists, which came eighth, and fast food chain In-N-Out Burger, which snuck into the tenth position.

A full list can be seen below:

Best Places to Work 2023: Top 10 U.S. large companies

Gainsight Box Bain & Company McKinsey & Company NVIDIA MathWorks Boston Consulting Group Google ServiceNow In-N-Out Burger

What sets these firms apart?

Glassdoor itself analysed all of the firms in the top 100 and noted that several key themes were recurring.

“Many companies made our '23 list in part due to flexible work environments, improved benefits packages, and a focus on work-life balance. Three of the top ten companies have made it to our top ten list three years in a row: NVIDIA, Bain & Company, and Google,” it noted.