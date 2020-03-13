Competition | Share your background check insights and you could win a £1000 Voucher

Why share your insights?

In our 2018 Background Screening Trends report, we revealed the number of organisations conducting checks had sky-rocketed by 20%, with regulatory compliance the primary reason for that growth.  We’re now inviting you to take part in our 2020 survey, where you could win a £1000 Amazon voucher.

From Brexit to GDPR, a lot has changed in the last couple of years and your insights will help us and your fellow employers understand the current background screening landscape and gain valuable knowledge to measure, compare and benchmark!

What insights will you gain from taking part?

As if the chance of winning a £1,000 Amazon voucher isn’t enough of a reason to take part, your advance copy of our background screening trends report will help you to understand:

  • Which background checks employers are carrying out and why

  • The biggest pain points of background screening programmes and how to overcome them

  • Typical background screening ‘gaps’ around compliance, global checks and contract workers

  • The priorities of EMEA-based employers when it comes to improving their screening programme

By participating in this survey you’ll gain access to all of these industry insights and more, along with practical takeaways to enhance your screening programme.

Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions and borders. Our technology-powered services help organisations create great environments for their workers, partners and customers. With office locations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at sterlingcheck.co.uk.

sterlingcheck.co.uk
