HR Grapevine Magazine January 2021

More than 1,000 leadership, learning, and talent development professionals responded to The Ken Blanchard Companies’ annual L&D survey, with roles ranging from facilitators and administrators to the C-Suite. Coming from both large and small companies, they painted a picture of an industry in turmoil and transition.

COVID Drives a Digital Transformation

The most pressing issue for respondents was creating learning solutions that would still work given the constraints of the pandemic. Embracing remote training methodologies was their solution.

Some 85% of respondents converted face-to-face training to virtual and digital formats. While they pivoted quickly, the final product often fell short of their goals. More than 51% of respondents said their converted offerings were less effective than face-to-face versions.

The biggest areas for improvement? Respondents wanted more learner engagement (19%), more social interaction (15%), and more learning touch points over time (14%).

But incorporating these features into learning solutions—making them more interactive and engaging—will be difficult. About a third of respondents don’t believe they have what’s needed to meet their organisation’s expectations in 2021.

One respondent summed it up by saying, “I have a very young, inexperienced team and a shoestring budget.”