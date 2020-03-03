Tips for showcasing your HR business to clients around the country

Whether you’re going it alone as an HR consultant, or you have a small team of HR professionals in your enterprise, things are going to be competitive. Although HR and recruitment personnel make up only around 1% of the entire UK workforce, that’s still an enormous number of competitors to beat to the work that’s out there.

Still, with your line of work being absolutely essential, and almost 40% of small businesses not fully understanding HR-related matters, you know the gap in the market you’re looking to fill is there. So, how do you go about showcasing exactly what you do, to the people who need to know? Here are some key tips to try...