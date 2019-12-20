Be the first to comment.

Transformation will remain a constant challenge to companies, one which requires ongoing adaptation. In order to come out on top, companies have to accept the process and transform along with it.

However, decisions cannot be taken by the "big boss" alone. Adapting to change requires collaboration from all team members, stakeholders, leaders, and even the community.

CrossKnowledge have compiled four of their most popular publications on today’s most compelling company strategies into one easy-to-use guide. From decision-making tips to leadership and entrepreneurial skills, this book will provide you with some useful advice that you can apply to any company, in any industry.

It includes:

How to make better decisions by rethinking some of the main corporate processes - A study conducted by McKinsey & Company revealed that when companies reduce the effects of bias on their decision-making processes, they increase their returns on investment by 7%.

What does it mean to be a leader in the digital era - To stay ahead in this context, companies must adapt their leadership strategies. This guide provides a few tips on the power of words and how to adapt to new digital environments.

How to develop leadership accountability - 75% of companies believe leadership accountability is fundamental, but only 31% of these companies are satisfied with the current state of leadership accountability demonstrated by their leaders.

How to create a positive and secure environment where employees can develop their entrepreneurial skills - Employees can set themselves apart and lead innovative projects at the forefront of their company, also giving them the opportunity to engage in personal development and enhance their professional satisfaction.

