GE Healthcare is a leading global medical technology, diagnostics and digital solutions innovator. As an organisation that operates in 160+ countries worldwide, they were aware that their onboarding experience was very inconsistent – not just across regions, but even across sites.

Different technologies and systems, and the different approaches of individual people leaders who often had no formal process or support around onboarding all compounded the problem. Perhaps most importantly of all, a ‘compliance-only’ approach to onboarding was doing little to foster a sense of connection to GE Healthcare’s mission, business strategy or objectives.

All of this was ultimately having a negative impact on employee engagement, performance, and retention. In a global EVP research focus group, 49% of employees said their joining experience needed improvement. GE Healthcare listened and set about transforming their onboarding experience to wow and delight new hires.

The methodology

Designing onboarding with your people, not for them

In-depth research, and a diverse global project team were at the heart of ensuring the new experience was designed with GE Healthcare’s people, rather than for them. This helped HR to understand the very real and different challenges each of their regions faced and ensured the new onboarding experience was as inclusive as possible. Throughout the process, key stakeholders were involved, with a particular focus on encouraging and educating people leaders all around the globe to put the new approach into practice day-to-day.

A flexible, global online portal

At the heart of the new solution was a global, personalised onboarding platform, called welcometogehealthcare.com. Powered by technology from Eli Onboarding, it was launched in late 2019.

Of course, this online approach proved invaluable a few months later, when GE Healthcare was trying to onboard thousands of people during a pandemic, whilst also being at the heart of efforts to fight that pandemic themselves.

Offered in eight languages, the branded, responsive site sets new hires up for success in 80+ countries worldwide. It is fully integrated with Workday (which manages the compliance aspects of onboarding for GE Healthcare), and brings new hires and people leaders together by providing rich content, guidance and reminders to foster a successful transition from candidate to employee. The experience encourages interaction between users and their people leader, both before day one and at every moment that matters. Its tailored content serves to drive regional participation, develop a real sense of belonging and prepare people for work.

What’s more, Eli drives people leader behaviours that support a consistent global experience and helps them to deliver onboarding that positively impacts employee engagement, performance, and retention.

Some impressive results – driving engagement, lowering attrition

Since launch in late 2019, nearly 5,000 new employees and 2,200 people leaders have used the portal. On average, new hires return almost 5 times before day one. Over 120,000 page views have been logged and, after the homepage and checklists, messaging is the most popular area of the portal. And, by Q1 2021, GE Healthcare’s onboarding portal has reached 92% new hire engagement globally, driving over 1,500 ‘ratings’ (average 4.8/5) of page content and 400 comments from new hires in every location from China to Chile.

The new experience also had an impact on time to competency too. According to survey results in Q1 2021, 88% of incoming talent felt more engaged, informed, and aligned to the organisation in Week One thanks to the portal, and 81% felt it helped them onboard more quickly as of Month 1.

A huge boost to retention – delivering big financial benefits

Finally, since the launch of the portal, there has been a huge drop of 24% in those choosing to leave GE Healthcare within their first 12 months. This has resulted in cost-avoidance of over £5 million. This is considered a conservative estimate.

Continually evolving and improving the experience

The huge amount of MI that Eli generates also allows GE Healthcare to keep improving the experience of their new starters, and to continually promote the site as a business-critical tool. Their approach includes monthly team meetings, on-going customised content creation based on stakeholder feedback, monthly user satisfaction survey results analysis, and feedback gathering through the site itself.

“Our technology partner, Eli Onboarding, keeps us abreast of new innovations, best practice and insight. This has enabled us to roll out numerous continuous improvement actions such as site awareness campaigns at key moments in the recruitment lifecycle for both people leaders and new hires, targeted timed emails to nudge action, customised reports, and checklist alert reminder emails. They’ve all had a tremendously positive impact on both our qualitative and quantitative metrics.” Daniel Perkins, Global Employer Brand Leader at GE Healthcare

What’s more, GE Healthcare, together with Eli, has been shortlisted in the IHR Awards for Best Onboarding Strategy. And, thanks to clients like GE Healthcare and many more, Eli Onboarding was recently awarded Onboarding Solution of the Year at the Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards 2021.

