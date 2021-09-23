Since launch in late 2019, nearly 5,000 new employees and 2,200 people leaders have used the portal. On average, new hires return almost 5 times before day one. Over 120,000 page views have been logged and, after the homepage and checklists, messaging is the most popular area of the portal. And, by Q1 2021, GE Healthcare’s onboarding portal has reached 92% new hire engagement globally, driving over 1,500 ‘ratings’ (average 4.8/5) of page content and 400 comments from new hires in every location from China to Chile.
The new experience also had an impact on time to competency too. According to survey results in Q1 2021, 88% of incoming talent felt more engaged, informed, and aligned to the organisation in Week One thanks to the portal, and 81% felt it helped them onboard more quickly as of Month 1.
A huge boost to retention – delivering big financial benefits
Finally, since the launch of the portal, there has been a huge drop of 24% in those choosing to leave GE Healthcare within their first 12 months. This has resulted in cost-avoidance of over £5 million. This is considered a conservative estimate.
The huge amount of MI that Eli generates also allows GE Healthcare to keep improving the experience of their new starters, and to continually promote the site as a business-critical tool. Their approach includes monthly team meetings, on-going customised content creation based on stakeholder feedback, monthly user satisfaction survey results analysis, and feedback gathering through the site itself.
“Our technology partner, Eli Onboarding, keeps us abreast of new innovations, best practice and insight. This has enabled us to roll out numerous continuous improvement actions such as site awareness campaigns at key moments in the recruitment lifecycle for both people leaders and new hires, targeted timed emails to nudge action, customised reports, and checklist alert reminder emails. They’ve all had a tremendously positive impact on both our qualitative and quantitative metrics.” Daniel Perkins, Global Employer Brand Leader at GE Healthcare
What’s more, GE Healthcare, together with Eli, has been shortlisted in the IHR Awards for Best Onboarding Strategy. And, thanks to clients like GE Healthcare and many more, Eli Onboarding was recently awarded Onboarding Solution of the Year at the Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards 2021.
