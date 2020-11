To celebrate the launch of their latest research, ‘The 12 Days of Christmas Shopping Forecast’, Blackhawk Network is giving you the chance to win one of two £250 One4all gift cards*.

One4all is the ultimate multi-store gift card that can be spent at thousands of outlets across the UK, both in-store and online.

This research explores the biggest Christmas shopping trends of 2020 and how they impact on employers looking to reward and thank their staff this festive season.

Some insights from the report include:

43% of people are more likely to buy a gift card this year because of Covid-19

58% of employees do not think they’ll receive a gift from their employer, with 11% unsure

48% of employees would prefer a Christmas bonus added to their next pay cheque over a day off work (26%)

If receiving a gift card from an employer, 28% would prefer a restaurant themed gift card

Download the report to be in with a chance to win one of two £250 One4all gift cards*!

*Terms and Conditions apply. Click here to see the full terms and conditions.