What interviewees might watch out for when seeking a job at your company

The internet is strewn with articles titled along the lines of "what to ask at a job interview".

Some of these articles for interviewers, others are for candidates - and for good reason. A job interview is like a date: it's a no-commitment chance to assess whether the company and candidate are a match.

Hence, as an interviewer, you are under pressure to come across well. The same could be said of the wider workforce busying itself in the background. What exactly might the candidate look out for?

Your expectations of success

Of course, the job description would've included a list of specific requirements. Still, the candidate might have deemed some of the details too vague about exactly what you would deem success.

Therefore, if you're advertising a sales position, you might be asked exactly how many clients the winning applicant would be expected to acquire in how many days. The applicant wants specific figures here, and now's the time to provide them.

The workplace culture

The candidate might glean a certain insight into this from a tour of your office. We will return to the subject of that end-of-interview tour a little later. In the interview proper, they might ask you about the firm's culture, mission and values, as the company review site Glassdoor acknowledges.

That candidate might even have perused your company's website beforehand to learn more about those values. However, they might still seek further clarification on some points.

Your job, background and interests

The interviewee might even have gone as far as researching who will be interviewing them. After all, they will want a spark with you - again, as though it's a date. They might even have found your name in the email they received about the interview, or even just politely asked for the name.

This name might have been all they needed to track you down on LinkedIn or Twitter and so learn more about your background, company position and personal passions.

What you love about your job

Once they know your position, the candidate might want to know what you most enjoy about it. This is important because the list of perks listed in the job description might not touch upon more cursory, but important, aspects of employment at the company.

If you especially love the leisurely get-togethers your firm arranges for its staff, impart this to the interviewee. They will be impressed that it's not just a case of all work and no play!

What your workplace looks like

As the interview nears a close, the interviewee might ask for a quick tour of the office. Even before then, they might have judged your firm from the setup of the interview room alone. However, as you guide them through other parts of the office, you might have even more to worry about.

The job listings site Monster warns that the candidate might judge the workplace's lighting, noise level and cleanliness. These are all factors where workplace design experts can help set you right.