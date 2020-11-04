HR Grapevine Magazine November 2020

The coming months are likely to be a struggle for problem drinkers in your workforce and around the country. The long winter period is rolling in, with grey days, dark nights and lockdowns keeping us indoors. Many are already finding this time isolating and depressing.

Add to that the challenges of home working, with little structure and without the social norms that might prevent daytime drinking, and you have a dangerous cocktail that all employers should consider and address.

According to the Royal College of Psychiatrists, the number of people drinking at high risk levels has doubled since lockdown. And while it’s positive that a significant number of people have reduced their drinking in recent months – there’s less opportunity for a quick 5pm pint with colleagues when you’re working from your spare room – many of those who are drinking more now were already drinking heavily before lockdown hit.

It’s hard to quantify the impact of problem drinking and alcohol dependency. The CIPD estimates that between 3 and 5 per cent of all workplace absence can be attributed to alcohol. If you include some of the side effects of alcohol the figure is likely to be far higher. Alcohol is closely linked to many cancers and liver conditions, which can lead to extended periods of sickness absence. It is also linked to poor mental health and relationship issues, which again can impact an employee’s productivity or ability to function in a particular role.

Employer attitudes to alcohol have changed significantly over the years. In some sectors – such as in the City – excessive drinking with clients and colleagues was not only tolerated, but was for a long time a fact of life. That’s now changing rapidly.