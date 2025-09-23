HR Grapevine

An administrator who claimed she was racially discriminated against, including being stopped from putting up an office Christmas tree, has lost her case against her employer.

An Employment Tribunal in Watford dismissed all claims brought by Mrs M Maher against the University of Hertfordshire, finding no evidence of direct discrimination or harassment. Employment Judge Cowen said the allegations reflected “offence which the Claimant has found in the every day actions of her colleagues” rather than unlawful conduct.

Christmas tree dispute among claims

Mrs Maher told the tribunal she had been humiliated when denied the chance to decorate the office in the run-up to Christmas. One of her allegations was that in late November 2022 “JR refused to allow C [claimant; Mrs Maher] to erect the office Christmas tree and made negative comments in a corridor in a loud voice causing C offence and to feel humiliated”.

She further alleged that on 2 December 2022 “JR initially asked C to erect the office Christmas tree but then asked JH instead, and told JH to buy new decorations causing C offence and to feel humiliated.