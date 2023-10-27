You might also like

Liz Villani Founder

Saying you like your job feels like a bit of a bad ‘thing’ to do these days. In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, where work is about earning money, and getting by, the idea of liking if not loving work feels a bit dirty, even.

If you say you love your work, and you don’t moan about it all the time, are you some kind of alien? Or, worse, are you a ‘swot’ or a ‘workaholic’?

For some people, their job is everything – but they might feel bad saying so for fear of being judged by colleagues or peers. Conversely, we might be doing a job we liked a while ago or were encouraged into an industry by parents, teachers, or careers advisors. A job we thought was a good fit but doesn’t feel it anymore.

But what if we were our true selves at work – what if we dared to ‘be ourselves’ fully? Would it change the world of work? As an HR professional, have that question in your mind for your staff, and teams, but also for yourself as it’s one Liz Villani, founder of Be Yourself at Work (BY@W) wants us all to think more about – and take action on.

BY@W is a movement and organisation looking to change the way we behave at work – whatever our job or role. In the Be Yourself at Work manifesto, it states: We are creating a new global standard for work. One where everyone is able to be themselves, confident to navigate the world of work with an unshakeable sense of who they are. We are changing the narrative of work to one where work is an opportunity to make a unique difference and love it.

I realised that I saw work differently to the vast majority of people. And I got quite intrigued about what it is that makes us conform, compare ourselves to others, become this professional persona

This is about being you at work, as well as loving the job you do – it’s not just about enjoying work, but being able to be your true self, whatever that means for you.

Villani says: “I've always been surprised how people bond on negativity rather than bonding on positivity. You listen to people on trains, in restaurants and in offices…somebody says something positive, and everyone carries on. But when somebody is negative or gossipy, everybody joins in! So, I think there is something about human beings not wanting to be seen to always love their work. What if everyone was striving towards work being a positive, and we actually saw work as something that we placed as high an importance on, as our family, friends and hobbies? Because for a lot of people, its the only place they can actually be them and have a skill set that is recognised.”

Villani’s experience of being herself at work is rooted in her young adulthood experiences. “As a youngster, I used to cycle to the local hotel and help them to make beds on a Saturday morning for a pound. And I just loved it because I was free. I was out of the house, away from family challenges. I could go and interact with people I didn't know I could. I could learn things, share things, make people happy. From that moment on throughout my whole teenage years, I just loved work. I trained as a chef. I worked in restaurants and work was the one place I could really be me.”