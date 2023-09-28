These are the best companies in the U.S. for employee wellbeing, according to staff

What do a major American airline, a groundbreaking technology giant and the world’s largest athletic footwear and apparel company have in common?

Not only are they some of the most financially successful organizations today, they’re all being honored in Indeed’s inaugural 2023 Better Work Awards, recognizing the top 20 U.S. companies that are leading the way to prioritize greater work wellbeing and build toward a future of better work.

Indeed’s Better Work Awards revealed that firms such as Nike, Delta Air Lines, IBM and Tata Consultancy Services were among the top ten firms in the U.S. when it comes to employee wellbeing, though none of them could pip Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores to the coveted top spot.

Microsoft, shoemaker Vans, Apple, the Walt Disney Company and In-n-Out Burger also made it top the Top 20 list.

The winners were determined based on the world’s largest study of workplace wellbeing and insights from millions of employees who rate and review their company on Indeed each year.

This includes rating their work wellbeing across four key indicators: happiness, purpose, satisfaction and stress.

Work wellbeing - or how employees feel at work - is a critical factor for people today when deciding where to work, and plays a significant role for employers hoping to attract, hire and retain top talent. Everyone deserves to thrive at work and employees thrive when they feel their wellbeing is a priority. On average, 90% of working adults indicate that how they feel at work matters, and 80% say wellbeing data is important when considering a company, based on survey results from the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

Priscilla Koranteng, Indeed’s Chief People Officer, said: "Finding the right job today remains challenging. But what we know is that people want to work for an employer that puts them first. Indeed’s Better Work Awards winners stand out from the rest for truly prioritizing work wellbeing.

"When employers create better work, it leads to better lives for their employees. Indeed’s Better Work Awards recognize the companies that are doing this best by providing an outstanding employee experience. Congratulations to all of this year’s winning employers."

The top twenty companies for work wellbeing in the U.S. are: