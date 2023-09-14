You might also like

Everyone knows the brand Virgin – whether you’re the person who used to shop in Virgin records, you fly or cruise with Virgin, you use Virgin Mobile or bank with Virgin Money. As Chief People Officer for Virgin World, Nikki Humphrey is part of a huge worldwide team working under core values of family, heartfelt service and being ‘delightfully surprising’. She shares her learnings and experience, and looks to the future of changing ideas, ideals and sterotypes in business and the workforce.

Nikki, tell us about your role and your journey to working at Virgin World…

I'm the Chief People Officer at Virgin Group, and I joined last summer, so just been here over a year. And before that, for the last 11 or 12 years, I've held a number of either Chief People Officer roles or equivalent, starting at Lloyds Banking Group. Then I moved across to Virgin Atlantic where really I started my journey and love for Virgin about six or seven years ago, before a short stint in John Lewis for a couple of years and then I was enticed back to the Virgin family. I'm not the first, I think they call us Boomerangers - essentially there's quite a number of people that work across what we call our Virgin family that start in maybe one Virgin company, often go elsewhere and then come back either to same business or to a different Virgin company. So I'm definitely not the first to do it. And often because it's just the pull of how Virgin is and my current role is a new role. And it's a great opportunity to be part of Virgin Group where we work really closely with all the other Virgin companies. The priority of my role is to look after the people agenda for Virgin Group, and that means leading my people and communications team, as well as also working really closely and facilitating how we all work together as a network of Chief People Officers across the other Virgin companies as well. I help pull us together and share best practice, try and join up on particular initiatives, because the biggest thing we have in common is that we’re all Virgin businesses.

People know Virgin as a brand, and may have it in their head for a reason as a consumer. How does that fit into your work in HR, when people see the brand as having a level of ‘coolness’?