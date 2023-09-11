You might also like

You may well be reading this with something from Dunelm in the same room – if not, it might that elsewhere in the house, or home office, there’s anything from a frame or cushion to curtains or wall art that’s come from the well-known retailer. The bright green logo feels more familiar these days than a rival’s yellow and blue. Dunelm actually came from humble beginnings – on a market stall, where founder Bill Hadley, decided to leave his store manager role at Woolworths to sell slippers and M&S seconds on the market.

Today, it has 177 stores and more than 11,000 staff. HR Grapevine's Senior Features Editor Jenny Holliday spoke to Stores and People Director Amanda Cox about finding balance, company values, staying relevant and working for such a well-known brand.

You’re Stores and People Director – tell us about your role

I’ve been with Dunelm for over eight years now, which I think says a lot about the company and how I feel about it. My role is a little bit unusual, because I am what would be normally called out in the wider market, the Chief People Officer, or the HR director, depending on which title people like to use. But, in addition to that, I run our stores retail operation side of the business - all things to do with stores. Yes, I have a double job. And that's because I joined Dunelm eight years ago, and obviously I've developed in my time there. When I joined, I was the first people director they’d ever had in the job – bear in mind it was a FTSE 250 business, there was a lot to do and to professionalise and mature and develop. Over time, I've built a team, who have been able to deliver a lot of that and was able therefore very fortunately, to take on the operational role, which is obviously back to my roots, because I started in store management with M&S, so it’s nice that I am able to do both.

Did the desire to work in HR germinate from those store management days?