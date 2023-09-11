You might also like

You may well be reading this with something from Dunelm in the same room – if not, it might that elsewhere in the house, or home office, there’s anything from a frame or cushion to curtains or wall art that’s come from the well-known retailer. The bright green logo feels more familiar these days than a rival’s yellow and blue. Dunelm actually came from humble beginnings – on a market stall, where founder Bill Hadley, decided to leave his store manager role at Woolworths to sell slippers and M&S seconds on the market.
Today's Top Stories
- Work-Life Balance | From definition to policy, it's a key element of HR's role in a company
- Three key tips | Businesses must be more dynamic to tackle low retention
- UK heatwave | Cut your staff some slack if they're struggling in this September's sudden hot weather
- 'Risk of becoming wild west' | TUC launches taskforce to safeguard workers from AI
Today, it has 177 stores and more than 11,000 staff. HR Grapevine's Senior Features Editor Jenny Holliday spoke to Stores and People Director Amanda Cox about finding balance, company values, staying relevant and working for such a well-known brand.
I’ve been with Dunelm for over eight years now, which I think says a lot about the company and how I feel about it. My role is a little bit unusual, because I am what would be normally called out in the wider market, the Chief People Officer, or the HR director, depending on which title people like to use. But, in addition to that, I run our stores retail operation side of the business - all things to do with stores. Yes, I have a double job. And that's because I joined Dunelm eight years ago, and obviously I've developed in my time there. When I joined, I was the first people director they’d ever had in the job – bear in mind it was a FTSE 250 business, there was a lot to do and to professionalise and mature and develop. Over time, I've built a team, who have been able to deliver a lot of that and was able therefore very fortunately, to take on the operational role, which is obviously back to my roots, because I started in store management with M&S, so it’s nice that I am able to do both.
I was probably badly behaved and in some ways, I needed lots of help from HR, I would say, in the early days when you're young in your career, but it was something that developed over time, really. I was at ASDA in store management roles, and the easiest way to do that was through regional people management, and then sort of from there, sort of got a love for it, before going into central people roles. I was fortunate to be able to do lots of different roles, like learning and development, some colleague relations, work, diversity, and organisational design, so I was able to get lots of different experience, as well as the people business partnering side as well. So that was great, because as I say, it wasn't that I grew up in in HR.