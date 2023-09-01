Canva's HR scrutinised, as 'vibey' brand doesn't match strict benchmarking system

The HR function has evolved dramatically over time, particularly in the past decade. Historically, and stereotypically, Human Resources has been known as the ‘fun police’, as the steward of employee conduct, and the main point of call when someone has an issue or needs to be disciplined.

As major shifts have taken place in the working world, the HR role has needed to adapt, and so it has become far more focused on people management and the employee experience. With this, new roles within the HR space have emerged, with People Officer and Chief Fun Officer now common job roles.

Despite HR increasingly appearing to be on the side of the employee over the side of management, sometimes it becomes apparent that despite HR practitioners wanting to appear ‘down with the kids’, a main aspect of their role continues to be making sure staff are working effectively

Chris Low, the ‘Head of Vibe’ at the graphic design software company Canva has recently come under scrutiny after employees have come out detailing the company’s autocratic ranking system for employees, despite the ‘fun’ and ‘vibey’ brand reputation the company has worked to create.

Canva has become known for their "magical” employee-offering and quirky perks including the office having a chocolate chip cookie chef, free cooked meals and gym passes, a beehive on the roof of the office, parental and flexible work entitlements, and an annual ‘vibe allowance’.

On an Australian news channel, Low spoke of his position at the company and its culture: “It’s certainly an unusual title. That’s what we do, we bring vibes to the workplace each day, from designing, building and operating offices all around the world, to creating magical moments each day in our workplace. We recognise and celebrate our team, it’s a great place to be.”

Yet, despite the ‘fun’ culture Low speaks of, the company has been scrutinised for an autocratic employee benchmarking system which sees staff get graded out of five and put into groups based on their performance.

An anonymous source told the Australian Financial Review that the new system “came out of nowhere” and has caused a culture shift where employees feel employees feel “they are always looking over their shoulder.”

The source went on to explain that his managers told him he had fallen into the lowest-ranked group at the company, and that they had spoken to him about his performance from a pre-written script, however Canva has denied this.

In response, an Australian journalist Joe Hildebrand criticised Low’s job title and Canva’s culture misalignment with its employee ranking system. He explained the company could “have all the cookies and beanbags in the world but if employees aren’t being productive, I’m pretty sure those good vibes disappear pretty quickly.”

“The last time I saw anything run on just good vibes was at a bush rave in 1995 and even then, I’m pretty sure there was more than just vibes involved," he added.

Can a company be fun and still hold workers accountable?

The main reason for creating this type of “magical” workplace is to attract and retain top talent in a competitive marketplace. If there’s anything to learn from Canva, it’s that staff don’t like it when a seemingly strict performance review comes out of nowhere, especially when it doesn’t align with the brand of the company and the culture they are trying to put out into the world.

The reality is that the average worker is no longer phased by quirky perks in the workplace. They don’t care about having cookies in the office and a beehive on the roof if they don’t feel supported by their employer and feel a sense of job security.

These perks are ultimately lost if staff end up with a bad taste in their mouth due to autocratic assessments. But that doesn’t mean performance reviews are a bad thing, they should just be introduced gradually and not sprung on employees out of nowhere.

In sum, the Canva debacle highlights that employers need to be consistent with their culture. Employees join your company because they align with your values and ethos. If this, for whatever reason, shifts during the course of their employment, staff might be tempted to leave your organisation as their motivation or morale may have been hindered. It also highlights that employees are becoming more disillusioned with a ‘fun’ company ethos, understanding the prime motivation of a business is to be profitable.