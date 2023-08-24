Tomorrow is officially the most common sick day in America

It’s official. August 25 has emerged as America's leading sick day, surpassing even traditionally low attendance days like the day after Super Bowl Sunday.

Whilst some may believe that illness is more common during the colder months, data from the Flamingo Leave Tracker has revealed that sickness doesn’t actually correlate in such a pattern.

According to the data, stomach bugs were the primary reason for sick leave among U.S. workers, constituting a significant 54% of reported absences. Following closely was COVID-19 at 25%, indicating that the ongoing impact of the pandemic remains a significant factor in employee wellness.

Anxiety or stress accounted for nine per cent of sick leave, while musculoskeletal injuries and broken bones made up six per cent of reported absences.

The revelation that August 25 claims the title of America's top sick day has raised eyebrows, particularly given the absence of major holidays in the calendar around this time.

David Hehenberger, founder of Flamingo Leave Tracker, stated that the prominence of this day could be connected to the lingering effects of the pandemic on workplace dynamics.

He emphasised that, even as pandemic-era mandates have faded, the repercussions of the disease are still significant within workplaces.

While COVID-19 undoubtedly contributes to the phenomenon, other factors are at play as well.

The widespread adoption of remote work has led to a shift in the culture surrounding sick leave. The ability to work remotely has given employees the flexibility to manage mild illness from the comfort of their homes, reducing the pressure to physically attend the office.

This shift aligns with the findings of a survey by WFH Research, which revealed that employees who can't work remotely are twice as likely to come to the office with symptoms compared to their hybrid counterparts.

Furthermore, the trend of mental health days has gained momentum, with employees opting to take time off to manage anxiety and stress-related conditions. Paaras Parker, Chief Human Resources Officer at Paycor, observed a notable increase in employees taking leave for mental health reasons, accounting for nearly nine per cent of reported sick days.