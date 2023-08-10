Employee gains $400,000 windfall after 'paltry' corporate recognition goes viral

A Burger King employee's decades-long loyalty to the fast-food chain has sparked a crowdfunding sensation, and a debate around reward and recognition.

Kevin Ford, a cook and cashier at a Burger King outlet in Nevada, found himself in the spotlight when the company's lackluster attempt at recognition went viral.

Last summer, Kevin Ford's 27-year tenure at Burger King was supposed to be celebrated with a show of gratitude from the company. However, what he received was a humble goody bag that contained a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, a bag of Reese's candy, a few pens, and other trinkets.

Ford's disappointment was evident when he noted in a video published online that the gifts appeared to be items "had lying around." The video caught the attention of the internet, and garnered thousands of views.

Responding to her father's viral video and the underwhelming recognition gesture, Ford's daughter created a GoFundMe page.

The page highlighted the sacrifices her father had made for his family and the company, including sticking around for the sake of his retirement benefits. While Ford did not expect any monetary support, the response was overwhelming.

The GoFundMe campaign to show appreciation for Kevin Ford's dedication surpassed all expectations. Garnering over $402,000 in donations from more than 13,500 individuals, the campaign became a testament to the power of recognizing and appreciating employees for their long-term commitment.

Among the donors was actor David Spade, who contributed a generous $5,000 to the cause.

Employee recognition takes center stage

Ford's story resonates beyond a simple crowdfunding success. It raises pertinent questions about the value of employee recognition in today's workforce landscape.

The incident underscores the importance of acknowledging the efforts of long-serving employees, highlighting the potential consequences when companies fail to do so.

While Burger King did not immediately comment on the windfall or Ford's subsequent recognition, Burger King shared its perspective with People magazine.

The fast-food giant stated that the initial goody bag was a "peer-to-peer reward in recognition of a short-term positive performance/experience." Additionally, the company stressed its "robust employee recognition program," which includes monetary awards.