2 mins read

Immigration | Canada's latest move to attract foreign workers in the U.S. seems to be working

Canada's bold move to attract skilled foreign workers in the United States is resonating powerfully with disillusioned individuals caught in the quagmire of the U.S. immigration system.

The recently introduced Canadian program, offering open work permits to H1-B visa holders and their families, has garnered swift and overwhelming interest, highlighting the growing discontent among skilled professionals yearning for a more progressive approach to immigration.

Within just a day, the new program reached its initial cap of 10,000 applicants, a clear indication of the frustrations experienced by skilled workers in the U.S.

The H1-B visa, established in 1990 by Congress, allows highly-skilled foreign-born individuals to work in the country for a limited period, contingent on employer sponsorship.

However, the program's capacity has remained stagnant, with only one increase to its yearly cap since inception. The result is a stark mismatch between the demand for the visa and its limited supply, a phenomenon witnessed even within the technology sector.

"The impressive thing about Canada is how nimble and flexible they are," noted Madeline Zavodny, an Economics Professor at the University of North Florida.

“While Canada swiftly adapts and innovates its immigration policies, the U.S. has remained relatively stagnant for decades, leaving many skilled workers disillusioned and seeking alternatives.”

The frustrations stemming from the U.S. visa system have led to a brain drain, as graduates of American universities find themselves forced to leave due to the uncertainty and long wait times for permanent residency.

The switch from a first-come, first-serve process to a randomized lottery system in 2014 further complicated matters, prompting many to look for better opportunities elsewhere.

While the success of Canada's open work permit program suggests the potential for an extended or permanent offering, the Canadian Ministry of Immigration believes that more than 400,000 eligible applicants could be considered at any given time.

