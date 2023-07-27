Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
3 mins read

On the move | Amazon's return-to-office plan may force U.S. employees to relocate

Amazon is reportedly making some U.S. employees relocate as part of its return-to-office plans.

The firm wants its corporate workers to be back in the office for a minimum of three days a week, according to reports. However, it is thought that many employees have moved away from the offices they were once based in, due to the rise of remote working spurred by the pandemic. Many others were hired mid or post-pandemic, meaning they have only ever been used to a remote or hybrid work environment.

Consequently, many employees look to be facing the difficult task of upping sticks in order to meet their three-day office week mandate.

Meta to enforce three-day office week mandate to 'support collaboration'

A spokesperson for Amazon said the company hasn’t yet decided who will have to move closer to an office, nor how many workers will be affected by the office mandate.

A spokesperson for the business said: “There’s more energy, collaboration, and connections happening since we’ve been working together at least three days per week, and we’ve heard this from lots of employees and the businesses that surround our offices.

“We continue to look at the best ways to bring more teams together in the same locations, and we’ll communicate directly with employees as we make decisions that affect them.”

Firms want more staff back in the office

Amazon is far from alone in shifting priorities back to office-based working. Meta recently announced that employees must come into the office three days a week starting from September, in a marked change from the company’s previous policies which embraced the hybrid model.

The tech and social media behemoth confirmed it had updated its policies last week to ensure that staff assigned to a specific office would be required to now spend three fifths of their working week in the office.

'Ego-driven' demands | Why workers are 'ignoring' boardroom return-to-office orders

However, unlike Amazon’s plans, staff who were hired on remote contracts will not be affected by the new rules, a Meta source told Business Insider.

An internal memo reportedly said that "firmer in-person expectations will be a shift for some and will require trade offs," before adding that in-office working "supports collaboration and the energy that come from working alongside your team, which are critical as we build the future."

A spokesperson for Mark Zuckerberg’s company said: "We're committed to distributed work, and we're confident people can make a meaningful impact both from the office and at home. We're also committed to continuously refining our model to foster the collaboration, relationships and culture necessary for employees to do their best work.

