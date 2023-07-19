How HR should handle blistering heat across the U.S.

The U.S has, in recent years, dealt with some scorching summers. However, whilst blistering heat may have become the norm, the mercury over the last month has led to unprecedented records across the nation.

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the ‘heat dome’ of La Niña that is currently engulfing many states is currently affecting a massive one quarter of the population.

And, it’s not over. In fact, the current heat dome enveloping the southwest is expected to expand this week as far east as North Carolina.

The Weather Channel is predicting temperatures in some major cities to rise over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, including Miami, New Orleans, and Atlanta.

Obviously, the current temperatures are inevitably going to affect the world of work. HR has a duty of care to ensure that staff aren’t put in danger by adverse weather conditions, and given that deaths have already occurred due to extreme heat, this current situation definitely counts as that.

Even for those in air conditioned offices, or homes, HR should advise staff that taking frequent breaks, in a cooler area if possible, to regain concentration and rest is advised.

It’s also important to advise that keeping blinds, shutters, and curtains closed on sun-facing windows could be essential. Keeping windows closed during the day to minimise hot air circulating, and instead opening them in the early and late hours of the day when it's cooler.

For those working on site, if the situation is direct sunlight, businesses should consider adjusting working hours to avoid peak heat times, instead advocating for working in the early morning or the evening.

In some situations, it may be the case that working outside is simply not feasible, and creating a contingency plan for such a scenario is essential, to avoid having to change policy on the fly.

Most importantly, if workers feel unwell, it’s essential that HR advises taking regular breaks, and staying hydrated. Heat can cause extreme stress to the body, potentially resulting in fatal reactions. Prevention is far better than cure, when it comes to heat-related illness.