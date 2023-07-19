Burger chain faces backlash as employees barred from wearing COVID masks

In-N-Out, the popular fast-food chain known for its burgers and iconic yellow-arrow logo, has found itself at the center of controversy following reports that it barred its employees from wearing masks without a doctor's note.

This decision, which the brand stated was imposed to ensure that customers see workers’ ‘smiles’, has sparked outrage among health advocates and customers alike, who argue that the move undermines public safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's policy allegedly prohibits workers from wearing masks unless they provide a doctor's note stating that they require one due to a medical condition.

This stance stands in stark contrast to prevailing guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which strongly recommend mask-wearing in public settings to prevent the spread of the virus.

The reports of In-N-Out's policy have drawn significant criticism from public health experts who argue that masks are a crucial tool in reducing transmission rates and protecting both employees and customers.

With the emergence of new COVID-19 variants and the potential for breakthrough infections even among vaccinated individuals, the importance of maintaining precautions remains high.

In response to the mounting criticism, In-N-Out released a statement defending its position.

The company emphasized that it had taken steps to prioritize the health and safety of its employees and customers throughout the pandemic, including implementing enhanced cleaning protocols and promoting vaccination among its workforce.

In-N-Out also pointed out that it adhered to local health department guidelines, which did not currently require mask-wearing for fully vaccinated individuals.

However, critics argue that relying solely on local health department guidelines is insufficient, as it fails to account for regional variations and potential risks associated with the spread of new variants.

They maintain that a more cautious approach, such as maintaining mask mandates regardless of vaccination status, would demonstrate a commitment to public health and help mitigate the ongoing risk of transmission.

As the backlash intensifies, it remains to be seen how In-N-Out will respond to the growing pressure.