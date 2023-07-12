If AI is here to stay, what are the jobs of the future?

In the wake of the huge advancements in AI, concerns have been mounting about the impact of automation on the workforce.

ChatGPT, an advanced language model developed by OpenAI, has emerged as a prominent example of AI technology reshaping industries and potentially displacing workers.

ChatGPT has demonstrated remarkable capabilities in natural language processing and understanding. In a short space of time, it’s already been utilised across many industries, including customer service, content creation, and data analysis. However, as the technology rises, the fear is that jobs currently undertaken by humans will diminish.

It’s a fact that, as ChatGPT's adoption has expanded, certain job roles previously held by humans have become obsolete.

Sectors such as call centres, where AI-powered chatbots can handle customer inquiries more efficiently, have seen significant layoffs. According to labour market experts, the integration of AI technology has resulted in an estimated ten per cent decrease in employment in affected industries over the past year.

Recognising the need to address the displacement caused by automation, Governments and companies alike have initiated retraining programs. The focus of these programs is on equipping workers with skills that complement AI technologies, enabling them to, essentially, work with the technology, rather than be made redundant by it.

In this sense, while AI technology has undoubtedly caused job displacement, it’s also created new opportunities that require a human touch. In industries where AI has taken over repetitive and mundane tasks, workers have been able to upskill and focus on more complex and creative endeavours.

For instance, customer service representatives who were once engaged in routine support queries have transitioned to roles that involve more nuanced problem-solving and empathetic interactions.

The technology has also actively created the need for brand new jobs, such as AI trainers, data annotators, and algorithm auditors. These positions require human expertise to train and fine-tune AI models, ensuring their accuracy, ethical behaviour, and alignment with human values.

This shift has provided alternative career paths for workers displaced by automation, harnessing their skills in tandem with AI systems.

While these emerging opportunities offer hope for displaced workers, broader implications must be addressed. Income inequality could exacerbate if certain individuals struggle to reskill or adapt to the evolving job market.

Governments, businesses, and educational institutions must collaborate to provide accessible and inclusive training programs, ensuring that no one is left behind in the transition to an AI-driven economy.

And, AI is actively changing the way that we view the human element of work. Governments across the globe are considering the implementation of measures such as universal basic income and shorter workweeks to mitigate the potential impact of job displacement.

These discussions underscore the importance of proactive policies to safeguard the workforce and promote a sustainable and fair transition.

ChatGPT's integration has undoubtedly led to job displacement in various sectors, sparking concerns about the future of work.

