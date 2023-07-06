Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
3 mins read

Casa Bonita | South Park creators shed light on financial wellbeing with new business

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone recently confirmed the purchase of the once-thriving Colorado cult dining location, Casa Bonita, which was forced to close following the COVID pandemic.

Whilst it may seem that the purchase of Casa Bonita was completed purely for a joke (the restaurant famously appeared in an episode of South Park), it seems that the TV creators are putting serious time and effort into the regeneration of the establishment.

A key example of this is their decision to prioritize fair pay for their staff and break away from the traditional tipping model.

The announcement made waves in the business world as the duo plans to pay Casa Bonita's staff an impressive $30 per hour, significantly above the average wage for restaurant workers in the area.

Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics data indicates the median wage in the Denver Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area was $26.01 as of May 2022.

The move aims to create a more equitable work environment and alleviate the financial uncertainties faced by employees who traditionally depend on tips to supplement their income.

The restaurant previously told FOX News: “During our soft-opening nights, we found that guests simply weren’t tipping. We believe it’s due to our unconventional, pre-pay ticketing system.”

“In order to provide a higher-than-average, dependable wage, we shifted to a no-tipping model and doubled the hourly rate to more than $30/hr for our service staff. This shift also benefits our guests, who can enjoy Casa Bonita without incurring unexpected costs. Of our 256 employees, 93 were a part of the shift and a total of two were unhappy about it,” they added.

By eliminating the tipping system, Parker and Stone are determined to establish a business model that puts the welfare of their workers at the forefront.

Read more from us Fast food chains fight back against worker pay and rights law

The decision aligns with their vision to transform Casa Bonita into a “progressive and socially responsible” establishment, ensuring that the hard work and dedication of their staff are fairly rewarded.

The South Park creators' commitment to fair pay and their willingness to challenge conventional norms has already garnered praise from labor rights advocates and restaurant workers' unions.

By establishing a new standard in the industry, Parker and Stone noted that they hope to inspire other businesses to reevaluate their practices and recognize the value of a well-compensated workforce.

The restaurant is currently in a soft launch phase, and is set to open to the public in the near future.

