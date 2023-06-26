Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
2 mins read

TCS scandal | Execs sacked and head of recruitment suspended amid bribes-for-jobs claims

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Execs sacked and head of recruitment suspended amid bribes-for-jobs claims

A major IT firm has suspended a head of recruitment and sacked several executives after the firm found itself embroiled in a scandal involving bribery in exchange for job placements. 

Several high-ranking executives at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), who were responsible for hiring key personnel within the company, are alleged to have taken bribes from staffing firms over an extended period.

A whistleblower, whose identity remains undisclosed, wrote a letter to TCS's CEO and COO, accusing ES Chakravarthy, the global head of TCS's resource management group (RMG), of consistently receiving illicit commissions from staffing firms. 

The letter triggered an immediate response from TCS, prompting the formation of a three-member investigative team led by Ajit Menon, TCS's chief information security officer.

Following a thorough investigation into the allegations, TCS took decisive action against those involved by placing their head of recruitment on leave. A further four executives were dismissed, and three staffing firms were blacklisted.

Chakravarthy has reportedly been barred from physically accessing the office, according to reports. Additionally, Arun GK, another individual within the RMG division, has been dismissed.

In response to inquiries regarding the scandal, a TCS spokesperson emphasised the company's commitment to upholding ethical standards and promptly addressing any violations. 

"While there are complaints regarding code of conduct violations that arise from time to time, the company has robust processes for investigating and resolving them to closure," the spokesperson stated, as reported by LiveMint.

