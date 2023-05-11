Twitter wasn't discriminatory to employees with disabilities, court rules

Elon Musk’s social media giant Twitter this week won a lawsuit filed against it by a group of former employees who claimed that the company discriminated against them based on their disabilities, during a mass layoff in 2018.

The decision was made by the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, stating that Twitter did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) nor the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA).

The lawsuit was filed in 2019 by eight former Twitter employees who had disabilities ranging from blindness, cerebral palsy and autism, among others.

The group alleged that Twitter had violated their rights by failing to provide them with reasonable accommodations and targeting them for layoffs because of their disabilities. They also claimed that the company had targeted older employees, in violation of the ADEA.

Twitter denied the allegations and argued that the layoffs were based on the company's financial performance and the need to restructure its operations.

The company also argued that it had provided reasonable accommodations to the employees and that their disabilities were not a factor in the layoffs.

In this case, the court ruled in favor of Twitter, stating that the layoffs were not discriminatory and that the company had provided reasonable accommodations to the employees.

The court also found that there was no evidence that Twitter had targeted the employees based on their disabilities or age.

In a statement, Twitter said that it was ‘pleased with the court's decision’ and that it ‘remains committed to providing an inclusive and diverse workplace for employees’.

The company also stated that they had taken steps to improve their accommodations and support for employees with disabilities.