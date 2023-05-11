The use of divisive monitoring tools is booming in the US

From monitoring keystrokes, gaining access to webcams or being able to see a live feed of a computer screen, the rise of the employee monitoring tool is likely one of the most divisive hot topics in the (now often remote) workplace.

Let’s be clear. Employee monitoring tools are no new concept. In fact, the first use of such tools dates all the way back to the dawn of the internet. However, for most people it was the dawn of remote working accelerated by the pandemic that really shone a light on their usage.

The steep adoption of these tools is a trend that seems to be consistently rising. According to data from StandoutCV, their usage has increased by almost 50% since 2021. One in three employers now has the tools to track the exact locations of their employees, which represents a 44.85% increase in the last two years.

So why the big rush to monitor employees? It seems that for many employers, the move to remote working is only viable if the ability to keep tabs on workers evolves along with it. These tools continue to provide a way for companies to monitor employees' computer usage, internet activity, and even their physical whereabouts.

The proliferation has not been without its critics. In fact, monitoring has been the subject of some very heated debates around privacy and employee rights. Critics argue that these tools infringe on workers' privacy and can create a toxic work environment, whilst employees feel that the very basis of trust between their employer and themselves is broken by the adoption of monitoring tools.

However, advocates argue that they're necessary to ensure that employees are doing their jobs and not wasting company time.

Perhaps the most documented use of such tools actually doesn’t apply to white collar workers. Automation-rife firms such as Amazon have come under fire for punishing delivery drivers and warehouse staff for not adhering to the firm’s strict rules, monitored by automated systems.

The company’s tracking software utilizes GPS and camera monitoring for field workers, to ensure they’re following routes, adhering to health and safety, and checking that employees are being efficient with their time, in line with the organization’s expectations.

The use of these tools isn't just limited to the United States either. In Europe, the use of employee monitoring tools is regulated by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which gives employees the right to access their personal data and opt-out of monitoring.

However, many companies still use these tools, arguing that they're necessary for productivity and efficiency. And as remote work becomes more prevalent, it's likely that the use of these tools will only continue to grow.