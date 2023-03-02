Viral Ohio job ad begs the question: how honest can you be?

The wording you use in your job posts has a huge effect on who applies, and who chooses not to. If overtly harsh or gendered language is used without care and attention, the demographics of those willing to take a chance and invest their time in your organization wanes significantly.

This is what one local business found out all too late recently, when the wording of a job advertisement went viral.

Santino's Pizza, located in Columbus, Ohio, found itself in the middle of a viral debate over a requirement that stipulated only ‘non-stupid people’ could apply for its open position. Some found the comment to be tongue-in-cheek humor, while others lambasted the business for being ‘disrespectful’ and ‘childish’.

When the advertisement, in the form of a huge banner adorning the front of the business, went viral on social media, an outpouring of comments came flooding in.

“I would never work there. Also won't buy there because who conducts business like this?,” commented one individual.

“Grow up and be a professional,” said another, while adding: “Seems this idea came from a playground, not an adult.”

“I would never apply to a place that advertized jobs in that manner because it's likely a very toxic work environment,” concluded one commenter.

Whilst the owner of the business defended the move, saying it was simply a joke, comments noting that the move was perhaps indicative of a non-supportive working environment may have some merit. In a turbulent talent market, potentially offending candidates is not a strong decision.

The advertisement may not have been rooted in humor as much as the owner makes out; speaking with ABC 6 recently, she aired annoyance at not being able to find suitable staff, and stated her belief that “a lot of people we've hired just don't want to work”.

Perhaps not implying a significant percentage of the talent market is ‘stupid’ is step one.