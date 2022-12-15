Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

'Discussing the consequences' | Is Musk planning to deny severance pay for fired Twitter staff?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Is Musk planning to deny severance pay for fired Twitter staff?

In the seven weeks since Elon Musk completed his somewhat-reluctant takeover of Twitter, he’s created more HR horror stories than many CEOs will experience in an entire career.

First it was the decision to fire approximately half of Twitter’s workforce – roughly 3,700 employees, as he sought to slash costs and impose a demanding new work ethic. This was swiftly followed by the axing of "days of rest," which are highly popular company-wide days off, which were removed from calendars for the rest of the year.

Then came an embarrassing U-turn, when the form reportedly reached out to dozens of employees who were fired, asking them to resume their roles.

Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake, while others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, according to Bloomberg sources.

Then, #RIPTwitter became a trending hashtag when the billionaire gave all staff an ultimatum of agreeing to a “hardcore” new work schedule comprising “long hours at high intensity”. Musk branded the new way of working as “Twitter 2.0”.

Read more from us Twitter's Elon Musk faces down burned out staff with latest controversial move

Anyone who chose not to sign a document agreeing to this would be fired and receive three months’ severance pay, Musk went on to tell employees.

However, reports emerged that around 75% of Twitter’s workforce (that’s an estimated 2,900, following the earlier firings and many resignations) opted not to sign the ludicrous demand.

According to tech publication The Verge, hundreds of employees posted farewell messages on Twitter’s internal Slack boards.

Last week, reports from The Guardian stated that Musk recently converted several of Twitter HQ’s unused rooms into sleeping quarters. The message to staff here being, work longer, work more, and sleep in the office between tasks.

As of last Monday, the office now has “modest bedrooms featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant conference-room telepresence monitors, with four to eight beds a floor,” an employee told Forbes.

The development is very much in line with Musk’s recent internal memo, stating that those who wish to remain employed would have to be ‘hardcore’ and ‘work long hours with high intensity’.

Now, the New York Times reports that as part of another bid to save cash, Musk’s legal team considered the ramifications of not paying fired staff severance pay.

According to NYT, “Twitter’s leaders have also discussed the consequences of denying severance payments to thousands of people who have been laid off since the takeover”.

Such a decision could pile more legal pressure on the firm, which is already facing a class-action lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court, over Musk’s decision to lay off about half of the workforce.

Twitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law, the report said.

You might also like

Twitter exodus underway as staff reject Musk's 'hardcore' work demand
'Extraordinary story' | Twitter exodus underway as staff reject Musk's 'hardcore' work demand
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Another twist to Elon Musk's chaotic takeover as fired staff asked to return
Twitter lay offs | Another twist to Elon Musk's chaotic takeover as fired staff asked to return
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Is it any surprise that Elon Musk is dismantling Twitter's progressive HR?
Jobs & WFH axed | Is it any surprise that Elon Musk is dismantling Twitter's progressive HR?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'I set an example' | Meet the employer bucking a concerning wellbeing trend

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cost of Living | 3 reasons why Earned Wage Access is a must for attracting staff this Christmas.

3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Case Study | E.ON UK's energised approach to employee recognition

8 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence

You have used up your content previews.

Create a free myGrapevine account to read the latest HR news and analysis, and personalise your experience.

Sign up
Already have an account?