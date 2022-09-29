Deloitte launches global sustainability and climate education scheme

Deloitte is launching a globally coordinated learning program to increase the sustainability and climate knowledge and skills of its approximately 415,000 people across businesses, industries, and levels of work.

The effort stems from the Deloitte Global Sustainability & Climate practice, which is dedicated to guiding clients as they redefine their climate strategies; embed sustainability into their operations; meet tax, disclosure, and regulatory requirements; and accelerate the transformation of their organizations and value chains. This learning program aims to enhance the skills and capabilities of Deloitte professionals, enabling them to confidently address sustainability and climate topics while advising clients and other stakeholders—creating one of the largest networks of sustainability specialists.

“We are seeing increased demand for these services from our clients, who are seeking greater information and guidance on sustainability issues, approaches to addressing the climate crisis, and good corporate governance,” says Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO. “Our Sustainability & Climate learning program will give our professionals the critical insights needed to expand their skillsets, grow their careers, and serve as trusted advisors to clients as they transform their organizations.”

To mark the launch of this effort, Deloitte is hosting its first-ever Global Sustainability and Climate Learning Week from September 26 to September 30. Learning Week will be a multi-modal experience that offers Deloitte people a mix of live, on-demand and virtual opportunities for education, awareness, engagement, and action.

Both the learning program and Learning Week build on the success of Deloitte’s 2021 WorldClimate learning program, which educates Deloitte people on their own contributions to climate change and empowers them to make more responsible choices. More than 300,000 professionals across the organization took the digital training in its first year. In addition, more than 90% of participants who responded to a post-training survey said they understand Deloitte’s commitment to addressing climate change and plan to take actions to reduce their climate impact.

Deloitte’s talent experience allows professionals to design and grow their own careers (including those focused on sustainability), shape innovative solutions, and drive progress on global imperatives. Going forward, Sustainability & Climate learning and development opportunities will be offered virtually and through the network of Deloitte Universities, and will be available through a combination of education, experience, and exposure opportunities, including industry simulations, intensive bootcamps, onboarding, mentorship, and practitioner guilds. This program aims to harness professionals’ passion and commitment and provide specific skillsets and knowledge to help address sustainability challenges.

Throughout Learning Week, Deloitte will be making select events available to clients and the public, including a keynote address with a renowned environmental activist, as well as roundtable discussions featuring subject matter specialists and leaders from the Deloitte Center for Sustainable Progress (DCSP). The roundtables will explore relevant topics and insights, such as the Global Turning Point Report from the DCSP. Further opportunities for clients and Deloitte’s supplier network include access to future publications from the DCSP, Dbrief webcasts, and local learning opportunities in collaboration with leading academic institutions and environmental organizations.

“All organizations are navigating the complexities of the climate crisis. To rise to this challenge and move from sustainability commitments to action, we must drive change through broad collaboration,” says Jennifer Steinmann, Deloitte Global Sustainability & Climate practice leader.

“Deloitte is uniquely positioned to bring sustainability fluency to our professionals, clients and supplier network. Together, we can reimagine the way we work—and build resilient organizations that are sustainable well into the future.”