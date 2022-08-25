Twitter warns employees their annual bonus could be slashed in half as revenue slows

Twitter has warned its employees that their annual bonus could be half of what they’re used to, as the company continues to battle economic uncertainty.
The New York Times reported that the social media giant made the announcement in an email to employees, blaming its financial performance for the potential bonus cut.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.