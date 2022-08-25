Starbucks accused of closing two cafes in retaliation over union activity

The union representing Starbucks employees at about 200 of its cafes claims the coffee chain closed two locations in retaliation for organizing activities there.

As reported by Reuters, employees at the two stores - one in Kansas City, Missouri, and another in Starbucks' hometown Seattle, Washington, - learned on Monday that their locations would close, the Workers United union said in a statement. Workers at both stores have asked the National Labor Relations Board to hold union elections.