'There'll be many more' | Starbucks accused of closing two cafes in retaliation over union activity

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Starbucks accused of closing two cafes in retaliation over union activity

The union representing Starbucks employees at about 200 of its cafes claims the coffee chain closed two locations in retaliation for organizing activities there.

As reported by Reuters, employees at the two stores - one in Kansas City, Missouri, and another in Starbucks' hometown Seattle, Washington, - learned on Monday that their locations would close, the Workers United union said in a statement. Workers at both stores have asked the National Labor Relations Board to hold union elections.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Upskilling | These are the UK businesses benefitting from skilled refugee workers

7 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence