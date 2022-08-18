'Work perks arms race' | 'Hangover leave' and 'time off after a break-up' top new benefits wish list

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
'Hangover leave' and 'time off after a break-up' top new benefits wish list

‘Hangover leave’ is the new job perk that Americans would most like to see employers start offering, according to a new poll.

But millions would also welcome such other new benefits as ‘Breakup leave’ (compassionate leave when a romantic relationship ends) and ‘Houseplant bereavement leave’ (if a beloved houseplants dies) – according to the poll of 1,230 Americans conducted by YouGov for Trusaic, a provider of equal pay compliance software and consulting.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Upskilling | These are the UK businesses benefitting from skilled refugee workers

7 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence