'Hangover leave' and 'time off after a break-up' top new benefits wish list

‘Hangover leave’ is the new job perk that Americans would most like to see employers start offering, according to a new poll.

But millions would also welcome such other new benefits as ‘Breakup leave’ (compassionate leave when a romantic relationship ends) and ‘Houseplant bereavement leave’ (if a beloved houseplants dies) – according to the poll of 1,230 Americans conducted by YouGov for Trusaic, a provider of equal pay compliance software and consulting.