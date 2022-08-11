Chipotle settles claims it violated sick-leave laws for years

Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay about $20 million to settle claims by New York City that the company flouted a local law designed to make fast food workers' schedules more predictable.

As reported by Reuters News Agency, the fast-food chain and the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) filed the settlement on Monday in an administrative case claiming the company failed to give workers schedules two weeks in advance or pay them a premium for unscheduled shifts, as required by a 2017 city law.