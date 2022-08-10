HR Grapevine
'Remote is no longer a perk' | Eventbrite's 'Britebreak Friday's' and its impact on employee wellbeing In this Leader Series interview, Maisha Gray-Diggs, Ph.D, VP of Global Talent Acquisition at Eventbrite, highlights the successes of the tech firm’s wellbeing initiative ‘Britebreak Fridays’ which involves 90% of the workforce having the last Friday of each month off to focus on their own mental health and wellbeing. Maisha speaks to the evolution of the initiative,...
