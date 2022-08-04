Starbucks recruit arrives for first day of work, immediately goes on strike

A Starbucks employee has revealed they turned up for their first day of work to find staff on strike... and joined them.
As reported by Newsweek, TikTok user @mikeys_titanic arrived at one of the coffee shop giant’s branches in Buffalo, New York, to find baristas striking outside the entrance.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.