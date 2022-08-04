'I joined them' | Starbucks recruit arrives for first day of work, immediately goes on strike

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Starbucks recruit arrives for first day of work, immediately goes on strike

A Starbucks employee has revealed they turned up for their first day of work to find staff on strike... and joined them.

As reported by Newsweek, TikTok user @mikeys_titanic arrived at one of the coffee shop giant’s branches in Buffalo, New York, to find baristas striking outside the entrance.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Belonging | Is the 'B' missing from your diversity policy?

5 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence