Shopify axes 1,000 jobs as gamble on post-pandemic recovery fails

Shopify is the latest tech company to be implementing a round of staff lay-offs.

It has announced that it will be reducing its workforce by ten per cent – a move that will impact around 1,000 employees, mainly working in sales, recruiting and support roles, according to a memo sent round to staff by the company’s CEO Tobias Lutke, and reported on by abcnews.go.com. Shares in Shopify have since tumbled by 15%.