Digital in decline | Shopify axes 1,000 jobs as gamble on post-pandemic recovery fails

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Shopify axes 1,000 jobs as gamble on post-pandemic recovery fails

Shopify is the latest tech company to be implementing a round of staff lay-offs.

It has announced that it will be reducing its workforce by ten per cent – a move that will impact around 1,000 employees, mainly working in sales, recruiting and support roles, according to a memo sent round to staff by the company’s CEO Tobias Lutke, and reported on by abcnews.go.com. Shares in Shopify have since tumbled by 15%.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Belonging | Is the 'B' missing from your diversity policy?

5 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence