Meta has scaled back its hiring plans and is “turning up the heat” on underperforming employees as the firm prepares for a “deep economic downturn.”
As reported by the Reuters news agency, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the company previously known as Facebook, told staff in a weekly Q&A: "If I had to bet, I'd say that this might be one of the worst downturns that we've seen in recent history”.
