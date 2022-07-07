IBM chief says just 20% of staff are back in the office 3 days or more

IBM’s CEO has revealed that just a fifth of his workforce is back in the office for more than three days a week.
Speaking to CNBC, CEO Arvind Krishna also said he doesn’t think the number of employees who return to the office full-time won’t ever surpass 60%, adding “I think we’ve learned a new normal.”
