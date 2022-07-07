Amazon fears it could 'run out of employees' very soon

Amazon fears it could run out of warehouse workers in the US within two years, according to leaked reports.
First reported by Recode, the retail & logistics behemoth said in an internal research report: “If we continue business as usual, Amazon will deplete the available labor supply in the US network by 2024”.
