Tech worker says she was fired after discussing her salary on TikTok

A tech worker says she was fired after bosses discovered she shared details of her salary on TikTok.
As reported by the Daily Dot, Lexi Larson frequently posted videos on the social media platform about the job she had recently started in Denver, Colorado, including details on how much she earns and what she spends her income on.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.