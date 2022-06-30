Roe vs Wade | Growing number of firms vow to pay travel costs for staff to access abortions

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Growing number of firms vow to pay travel costs for staff to access abortions

Major US firms have pledged to cover travel expenses for staff who may have to cross state lines for an abortion, after last week’s controversial law change.

The Supreme Court voted to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalised abortions nationwide. This is expected to result in potentially millions of American women crossing state lines to access abortions, as many states have taken the opportunity to effectively ban abortion.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Stress Awareness Month | Employee stress is reaching worrying levels - here's what HR can do to help

5 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence