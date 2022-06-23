'Overreaching activism' | SpaceX employees spoke out against Elon Musk's behavior. They paid for it with their jobs

Elon Musk’s firm SpaceX has reportedly fired a group of employees who criticized their billionaire boss in an open letter.

Reports in the New York Times claimed SpaceX employees penned the letter denouncing Musk’s activity on Twitter, describing his behaviour as “a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment” and asked the company to “rein him in.”

