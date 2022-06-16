Google ends claims it 'systematically' underpaid female staff with $118m settlement

Google has paid out $118m to settle accusations that it “systematically” underpaid thousands of female employees.
The firm had been facing a class-action lawsuit, launched by four former employees who alleged the tech giant consistently put female workers in lower salary bands compared to male colleagues who were doing the same or similar jobs.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.