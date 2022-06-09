HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Executive excess | The wage gap between CEOs and US workers rocketed last year

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
The wage gap between CEOs and US workers rocketed last year

Throughout the pandemic, essential workers have labored heroically. But while workers risked their lives, bosses have reaped the rewards.

In fact, a new study from the Institute for Policy Studies has found that the wage gap between chief executives and workers at some of the US companies with the lowest-paid staff grew even wider last year, with CEOs making an average of $10.6m, while the median worker received $23,968.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Employee stress is reaching worrying levels - here's what HR can do to help
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Stress Awareness Month | Employee stress is reaching worrying levels - here's what HR can do to help

Feature
5 mins read
Deloitte goes against rivals in controversial hybrid working ruling
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Changing our ways' | Deloitte goes against rivals in controversial hybrid working ruling

News
6 mins read
How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis
Terryberry
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis

Webinar
Watch On Demand
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence