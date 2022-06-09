Elon Musk issues Tesla staff ultimatum: 'Return to the office or quit'

Return to the office full-time or find another job – that is the ultimatum reportedly given to Tesla employees by boss Elon Musk.

As first reported by electric vehicle news site Electrek, the billionaire CEO sent an email to office staff saying "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers”.