HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

WFH axed | Elon Musk issues Tesla staff ultimatum: 'Return to the office or quit'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Elon Musk issues Tesla staff ultimatum: 'Return to the office or quit'

Return to the office full-time or find another job – that is the ultimatum reportedly given to Tesla employees by boss Elon Musk.

As first reported by electric vehicle news site Electrek, the billionaire CEO sent an email to office staff saying "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers”.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Employee stress is reaching worrying levels - here's what HR can do to help
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Stress Awareness Month | Employee stress is reaching worrying levels - here's what HR can do to help

Feature
5 mins read
Deloitte goes against rivals in controversial hybrid working ruling
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Changing our ways' | Deloitte goes against rivals in controversial hybrid working ruling

News
6 mins read
How to go beyond pay to attract and retain staff
Quinyx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to go beyond pay to attract and retain staff

Webinar
Watch On Demand
The New Talent Code To Unlock Human Potential
Eightfold
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The New Talent Code To Unlock Human Potential

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence