Wells Fargo accused of interviewing diverse candidates AFTER the roles were filled

Wells Fargo has been accused of interviewing diverse candidates for positions that had already been filled, in a bid to boost their D&I statistics.
As reports the New York Times, former wealth management executive Joe Bruno alleges that the firm would frequently interview a candidate from an ethnic minority, to boost the company’s D&I data.
