Salesforce prepares to relocate staff affected by possible abortion law U-turn

Salesforce has become the latest firm to prepare support plans for any staff who will affected by potential changes to abortion laws.

The U.S. Supreme Court is due to rule by the end of June in a case that gives its Republican majority a chance to roll back abortion rights, or even overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalised the procedure nationwide. There are around two dozen states, including Oklahoma and Alabama, that are poised limits abortion access, should the Roe v. Wade ruling be overturned.