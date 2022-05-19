HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

'We stand by you' | Salesforce prepares to relocate staff affected by possible abortion law U-turn

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Salesforce prepares to relocate staff affected by possible abortion law U-turn

Salesforce has become the latest firm to prepare support plans for any staff who will affected by potential changes to abortion laws.

The U.S. Supreme Court is due to rule by the end of June in a case that gives its Republican majority a chance to roll back abortion rights, or even overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalised the procedure nationwide. There are around two dozen states, including Oklahoma and Alabama, that are poised limits abortion access, should the Roe v. Wade ruling be overturned.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Employee stress is reaching worrying levels - here's what HR can do to help
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Stress Awareness Month | Employee stress is reaching worrying levels - here's what HR can do to help

Feature
5 mins read
Deloitte goes against rivals in controversial hybrid working ruling
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Changing our ways' | Deloitte goes against rivals in controversial hybrid working ruling

News
6 mins read
What does a 'professional' look like in 2022?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | What does a 'professional' look like in 2022?

Podcast
1 mins read
How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis
Terryberry
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis

Webinar
Register Now
Engagement and Retention Report 2022
Achievers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Engagement and Retention Report 2022

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence