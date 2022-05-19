Could LinkedIn's $1.8m payout be a major step for equal pay?

Following allegations of gender pay discrimination, LinkedIn reached a deal with nearly 700 female staff, worth $1.8million - a huge pay out accompanied by several future legal evaluations, which could have major implications for the future of gender pay gaps across the States.
The professional networking platform reached a settlement with the U.S. Labor Department over allegations of systemic, gender-based pay discrimination at its San Francisco and Sunnyvale, California, facilities.
