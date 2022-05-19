HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Gender pay gap | Could LinkedIn's $1.8m payout be a major step for equal pay?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Could LinkedIn's $1.8m payout be a major step for equal pay?

Following allegations of gender pay discrimination, LinkedIn reached a deal with nearly 700 female staff, worth $1.8million - a huge pay out accompanied by several future legal evaluations, which could have major implications for the future of gender pay gaps across the States.

The professional networking platform reached a settlement with the U.S. Labor Department over allegations of systemic, gender-based pay discrimination at its San Francisco and Sunnyvale, California, facilities.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Employee stress is reaching worrying levels - here's what HR can do to help
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Stress Awareness Month | Employee stress is reaching worrying levels - here's what HR can do to help

Feature
5 mins read
Deloitte goes against rivals in controversial hybrid working ruling
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Changing our ways' | Deloitte goes against rivals in controversial hybrid working ruling

News
6 mins read
What does a 'professional' look like in 2022?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | What does a 'professional' look like in 2022?

Podcast
1 mins read
How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis
Terryberry
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis

Webinar
Register Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence