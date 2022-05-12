Will WeWork's past offences prevent the firm from launching HR tech?

It’s no secret that WeWork, the brain child of disgraced businessman Adam Neumann, has been plagued by the ghosts of its former controversies. Behind the company’s initial façade of success hid a toxic leadership culture that plagued employees, including some extremely morally questionable actions undertaken by Neumann.

Topping the long list of allegations made against the firm include sexual harassment lawsuits, a culture of encouraged binge drinking, extreme mishandling of company assets, a culture of fear and a history of random, and sometimes mass, firings. In fact, so infamous is the company’s story, that it was recently made into a TV series in which Neumann was played by none other than Jared Leto.